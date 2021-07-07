Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,477 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in CDW by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in CDW by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.