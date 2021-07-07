Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,795 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 565,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

