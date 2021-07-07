Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $105.89 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

