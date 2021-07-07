Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.24 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $81,050.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for $82.49 or 0.00242807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.82 or 0.00929647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044909 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,594 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.