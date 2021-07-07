Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €10.20 ($12.00).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 103 to SEK 105 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 26th. AlphaValue raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 66,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.