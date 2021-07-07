Northern Trust Corp Acquires 159,143 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of Coty worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

