Northern Trust Corp Acquires 41,994 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.75% of Energizer worth $24,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 158.48 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

