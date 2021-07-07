Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 155,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,025,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of ModivCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,987,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $42,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $39,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $33,277,000.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

