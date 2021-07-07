Northern Trust Corp Buys 10,866 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.42% of Alteryx worth $23,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,224.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,854 shares of company stock worth $1,965,835. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

AYX opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.