Northern Trust Corp Buys 39,676 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Canon worth $22,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 8.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

