Northern Trust Corp Buys 6,759 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ryanair worth $23,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 120,995 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ryanair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.01. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

