Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 31,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.04% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $24,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120,040 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

