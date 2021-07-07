Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

