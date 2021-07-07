Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Sprout Social worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $11,200,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,699,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NASDAQ SPT opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $95.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,291 shares of company stock worth $17,552,060. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.