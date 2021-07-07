Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of NMI worth $23,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after purchasing an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,223,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,841 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

