Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,179 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of BancFirst worth $24,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

