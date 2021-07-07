Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,545 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $22,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 80.75, a current ratio of 80.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

