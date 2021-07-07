Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of TreeHouse Foods worth $24,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of THS opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

