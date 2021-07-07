Northern Trust Corp Has $22.46 Million Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of American Woodmark worth $22,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 2.25. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

