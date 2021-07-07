Northern Trust Corp Has $22.64 Million Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107,771 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.31% of HNI worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HNI by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,889 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in HNI by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HNI by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HNI by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In other HNI news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.