Northern Trust Corp Has $22.68 Million Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.72% of S&T Bancorp worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,759 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 135.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 213.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 165,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $238,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

STBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

