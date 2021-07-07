Northern Trust Corp Has $22.86 Million Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of GrowGeneration worth $22,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 128,553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.92 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

