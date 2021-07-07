Northern Trust Corp Has $23.18 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $23,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.