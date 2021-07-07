Northern Trust Corp Has $23.25 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of TELUS worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TELUS by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth $207,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

TU stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.