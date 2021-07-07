Northern Trust Corp Has $24.18 Million Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,436 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Progress Software worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 345,763 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after buying an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after buying an additional 148,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

