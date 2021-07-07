Northern Trust Corp Has $24.28 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Vista Outdoor worth $24,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

NYSE VSTO opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

