Northern Trust Corp Has $24.64 Million Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.54% of Sunnova Energy International worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $28,832,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $19,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $20,073,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

