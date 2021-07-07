Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296,518 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.64% of Hawaiian worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.41. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

