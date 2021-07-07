Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

