Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.43% of PRA Group worth $24,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,911 shares of company stock worth $646,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

