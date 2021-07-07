Northern Trust Corp Sells 148,118 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,118 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.69% of Kaman worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the first quarter valued at $330,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

KAMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

