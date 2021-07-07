Northern Trust Corp Sells 148,419 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,419 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

