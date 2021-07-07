Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,673,676 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,835,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,673,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of OPKO Health worth $25,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.76.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

