Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,143 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,143 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,678,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $18,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after acquiring an additional 424,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 142,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6,799.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

