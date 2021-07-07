Northern Trust Corp Sells 405,825 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 405,825 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.33% of CTS worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CTS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CTS by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.90. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

