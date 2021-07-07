Northern Trust Corp Sells 442,433 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 442,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $258,879.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

