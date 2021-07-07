Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,894 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Cavco Industries worth $24,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

CVCO stock opened at $223.54 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.88 and a 12 month high of $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

