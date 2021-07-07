Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,133,085 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,866,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,133,085 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Apple worth $24,291,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

