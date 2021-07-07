Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,278 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.46% of Graphic Packaging worth $23,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $152,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

GPK stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.