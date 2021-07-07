Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,145 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of TechTarget worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 9.9% in the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 116,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $183,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

TTGT stock opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.53. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock worth $5,192,785. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

