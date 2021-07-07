Northern Trust Corp Sells 94,122 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of GMS worth $23,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

