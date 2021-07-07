Northern Trust Corp Sells 99,324 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,324 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $22,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 52.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.