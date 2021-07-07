Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,947 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of Allison Transmission worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $51,455,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 795,405 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $27,783,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.