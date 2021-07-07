Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 721,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.56% of RPT Realty worth $23,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

