Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 1,881.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,035 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of Northwest Natural worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

