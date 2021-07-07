Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Northwest Natural worth $27,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.72.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

