NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,906 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,724 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NovaGold Resources worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.