Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $6,632.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00167750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,389.77 or 1.00242968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00967224 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

