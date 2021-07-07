NULS (NULS) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. NULS has a total market cap of $40.99 million and approximately $33.12 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00133122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00165034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.08 or 0.99860844 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00972821 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

