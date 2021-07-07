NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.83.

NVA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$907.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.04.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

